Don’t worry. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will look normal

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce from Oneonta, N.Y., is craned into place, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York. The tree is presented to New York and the world by Tishman Speyer, the owners of Rockefeller Center. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

When the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City, some thought the tree was a perfect metaphor for 2020. But just like your 7-foot spruce in your living room, the Rockefeller Center tree just needs a little fluffing.

“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!” Rockefeller Center tweeted.

The 75-foot Norway spruce arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Monday to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. The tree was trucked in Saturday morning and lifted into place by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks. It was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta in central New York.

NBC says it’s broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.