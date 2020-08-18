Domino’s Pizza looking to fill more than 20,000 positions nationwide

by: Kyle Hicks

Domino's Pizza looking to fill more than 20,000 positions nationwide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Domino’s Pizza says it plans to hire 20,000 new team members nationwide to help its busy stores feed families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The thousands of available positions at corporate and franchise locations include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers.

Additionally, Domino’s says its supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members, as well as CDL drivers.

The company says it hopes to help those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours amid the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus.

“Domino’s stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities,” writes Tom Curtis, Domino’s executive vice president of operations and support. “If you’re looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply.”

Domino’s says part-time jobs with them can also become a full-time profession, as more than 95% of its U.S. franchise owners began their career as part-time team members.

To apply or learn more, visit jobs.dominos.com.

