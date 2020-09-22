Dog or smartphone? Survey finds what Americans are willing to give up to keep their devices

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s no secret we have a connection, possibly obsession, with our smartphones. Often, it’s the first thing we see when we wake up and the last thing before we go to bed. A recent survey wanted to find out what Americans would be willing to sacrifice to keep their phones.

About 40 percent of participants would rather be separated from their dog for a month, than be separated from their smartphone for that long.

Slightly more, 42 percent, would rather be separated from their significant other than their device for a month. Although, after months of a pandemic and stay-at-home orders, we could all use some space.

More than 60 percent would be willing to give up coffee for a month instead of their phone, and 72 percent would rather give up wine for a month.

OK, sure, but what about enduring sometimes annoying or awkward situations. About 44 percent would rather serve five days of jury duty than be without their device for five days. And 47 percent would rather stay with their in-laws for a month, than give up their smartphone for a month.

The survey was conducted by SimpleTexting, looking at results from 1,000 smartphone users across the country.

On the brightside, these are just hypothetical, and there does not appear to be any effort to take away smartphones. Yet.