Dog food sold nationwide being recalled over concerns of mold by-product

An image of Family Pet dog food being recalled for elevated levels of a mold by-product.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some dog food products because levels of a mold by-product are potentially above the acceptable limit.

Aflatoxin naturally occurs from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to pets if consumed in significant quantities, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No health issues have been reported at this time. The potential for elevated levels of Aflatoxin was discovered during routine sampling done by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

The recall affects Family Pet meaty cuts beef, chicken and cheese flavors, Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef, chicken and cheese flavor, and Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food.

Symptoms include lethargy or sluggishness, a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to eyes or gums or diarrhea.

The products were distributed nationwide in retail stores. Store owners have been asked to pull the dog food from their shelves and customers can return any unused portion of the bag for a full refund.

The impacted lot numbers and bag sizes are on the FDA’s website .