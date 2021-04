‘Do you need help?’: Florida waitress slips boy note after noticing bruises, calls police

An Orlando restaurant manager saw a family withholding food from an 11-year-old boy at a table. She noticed bruises on his body and created this sign to secretly ask the child if he needed help. When he signaled “Yes,” she called us. The stepfather & mother were arrested.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida restaurant manager noticed a family was withholding food from a boy at the table,and that the boy had bruises on his body. So she wrote a simple note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said.

Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, who manages Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the 11-year-old boy’s aid on New Year’s Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking.

Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms. He also was 20 pounds underweight, Detective Erin Lawler told local media.

Timothy Wilson II and Kristen Swann both face child neglect charges. Wilson also faces aggravated child abuse.

“‘Abuse,’ I say lightly,” Lawler said Thursday at a news conference. “It was torture.”

The boy told detectives that he had been tied by his ankles and neck and hung upside down from a door in his home. He also told detectives that his stepfather beat him with a wooden broom, a back scratcher and closed fists, and that he’d been handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The boy’s 34-year-old stepfather was arrested on charges of child abuse and neglect on the night the waitress called police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The child’s 31-year-old mother, who was also at the restaurant, was arrested a week later on a child neglect charge.

