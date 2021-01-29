Disney World updates mask, social distancing policy

FILE – The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is seen at Walt Disney World Resort’s Hollywood Studios on Friday, August 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Recently, the park updated its mask policy, stating anyone over the age of 2, including those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, must wear a mask at all times. The park also updated its social distancing guideline, asking those in parties of 10 or more to split up into smaller groups. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Disney World recently updated several of its COVID-19 policies.

When it comes to its social distancing policy, the park is now asking large groups to separate from enforcing the new guidelines.

According to the park website, parties of 10 or more people are asked to split up into a smaller group to “better allow for physical distancing.”

The park also updated its mask policy, saying that anyone over the age of 2, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, would still need to wear a mask at all times while inside the park.

“Please bring your face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming,” officials said. “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”

Park officials say face coverings must be made with at least two breathable material layers and must fully cover the nose and mouth.