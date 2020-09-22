Disney World 2021 marathon weekend going virtual due to coronavirus

Nearly 22,000 participants head out at the start of the Walt Disney World Marathon in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 11, 2009. This year’s race marked the 16th year of the event. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Disney said they are moving its 2021 Marathon Weekend and Disney Princess Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney announced the news on its runDisney website.

Disney said they based their decision on moving the races virtually “on the unique circumstances of hosting a road race experience on this scale under the current environment.”

If anyone wants to still participate in the virtual race will receive a medal and a t-shirt.

To register for the virtual races, you can on Thursday when it opens at 10 a.m. ET.

If you signed up for the races, but do not want to participate, Disney said they would offer refunds.