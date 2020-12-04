Disney joins Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian in suspending cruises until at least March

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line announced Friday that it’s suspending all of its departures through Feb. 28 as the United States experiences the worst spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths since the pandemic began.

Disney said in a statement that sailings are canceled onboard the Disney Magic through Feb. 2, through Feb. 26 for Disney Wonder and Disney Dream, and through Feb. 27 for Disney Fantasy.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members,” wrote Disney. “We are continuing to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations.”

Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Customers who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund f what they have paid so far.

Affected guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.

Those who’ve booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions should call (866) 325-6685 or (407) 566-7797. Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Disney Cruise Line isn’t alone in suspending its cruises. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line also announced this week that they’re suspending most of their voyages until the end of February.

Carnival announced Thursday that they were canceling it is cruise operations in February from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston. They are also moving its inaugural sailing of their Mardi Gras ship to April 24, 2021.

These suspensions come as the U.S. continues to break grim coronavirus records. The nation surpassed the 14 million mark in confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday and set new records in both daily recorded cases and daily deaths.

On Thursday alone, Johns Hopkins says that the U.S. reported 2,879 deaths linked to COVID-19, and 217,664 more people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.