Disney Channel’s ‘The Owl House’ features first-ever bisexual lead character

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Disney Channel's 'The Owl House' features first-ever bisexual lead character
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

For the first time, ever, an animated series on the Disney Channel features a main character that is bisexual.

The series “The Owl House” follows Luz Noceda on her adventures to a magical world as she becomes a witch.

After a few episodes aired, series creator Dana Terrace took to Twitter to confirm that Luz is bisexual.

Terrace explained that at first, she got some pushback from “certain Disney leadership” about the main character.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” Terrace explained. “I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

Terrace, who identifies as bisexual, really pushed hard for there to be a bisexual character since it resonated so close to her personally.

She also added that she has gotten support from Disney about her decision.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan