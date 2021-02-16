Discarded mannequins mistaken for bodies in Stockton, California

STOCKTON, Calif. — Mannequins floating in water near a California highway were mistaken for bodies and prompted people to call 911.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Stockton posted photos of the plastic models and reassured the Stockton community that nobody was harmed.

CHP told KOVR that officers received a 911 call around 8 a.m. Monday from a trucker who spotted the mannequin carnage.

CHP Officer Ruben Jones told KOVR that the incident was taken very seriously, since homicides have surged in the area over the last year.

But once officers realized real humans weren’t involved, they got the green light to have a little fun with the situation online.

CHP jokingly posted on Facebook about “the Stockton Kraken” getting revenge on Valentine’s Day. Officers hoped the community would find humor in the situation, as they did.

“Sometimes we see the worst scenarios in different situations, but this one we got a good laugh out of it and a good chuckle,” Jones told KOVR.

The mannequins were quickly removed from the water, so others wouldn’t mistake them for bodies.

As for where they came from, that remains a mystery. Though, authorities say litter is often found in the area.

