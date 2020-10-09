Diabetes drug recalled because of potential high levels of cancer-causing agent

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A drug used to treat type 2 diabetes and designed to lower glucose levels is being recalled because the manufacturer found it contained high levels of a cancer-causing agent.

Marksans Pharma Limited is recalling metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets because levels of NDMA were higher than the acceptable daily intake limit, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration.

The release says the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall at this time.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, a substance that could cause cancer, based on results from laboratory tests. It’s a known environmental contaminant “found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables,” according to the FDA.”

These tablets are used in addition to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The pills were distributed nationally to wholesalers and pharmacies.

Customers with questions about the recall or have recalled medications, return to the place of purchase. The company says patients should talk to their doctors before they stop taking metformin and should continue taking it while they get a replacement.

Head to the FDA’s website for a complete list of recalled lot numbers.