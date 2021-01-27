DHS issues national terrorism advisory bulletin due to threat of violent extremists

FILE – In this June 5, 2015, file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Pete Gaynor issued a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) bulletin Wednesday due to a “heightened threat environment across the United States.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in its bulletin that it believes the “heightened threat environment” will persist in the weeks following the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” said DHS.

In the bulletin, DHS says it’s concerned that “domestic violent extremists” who are motivated by a range of issues, like anger over COVID-19 restrictions and the 2020 election results, will remain a threat through early 2021.

Officials say some extremists may be emboldened by the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol building to target elected officials and government facilities.

Terrorism expert Sal Lifrieri said the potential terrorists DHS warns about are well trained.

“They were able to go online and download all the training material from ISIS an al Qaeda,” said Lifrieri “They watched the videos, they downloaded the handbooks like on how to create bombs.”

He said the number of domestic terror groups is “quite staggering,” and the operations are vast and sophisticated.

“We look at domestic terrorism and think of it as a couple of crazy guys running around in woods with guns playing soldier, but the reality of life is, over the years they’ve been able to acquire training and capability,” Lifrieri said.

DHS says it, other federal agencies and their law enforcement partners will continue to take precautions to protect people and infrastructure across the U.S.

The department also is encouraging state, local, tribal and territorial homeland security partners to continue prioritizing physical security measures, particularly around government facilities, to protect people and critical infrastructure.

What about New York?

“New York City is always going to be a major target,” said Lifrieri. “With respect to the NYPD, they’ve got an incredible capability to be able to monitor what’s going on and understand the particular threats.”

As for the public, DHS said they can help by reporting suspicious activity and threats of violence, including online activity, to local law enforcement, FBI field office and their local Fusion Center.

DHS is also advising people to avoid large crowds, including protests, due to ongoing pandemic conditions. If taking part in protests, they urge demonstrators to do so peacefully, safely and to wear masks.

The DHS bulletin takes effect immediately and is set to expire on April 30.