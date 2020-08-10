Derecho blows through Midwest, 112 MPH winds reported in Iowa

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A powerful derecho ripped through the Midwest on Monday, with wins in one locale reaching 112 MPH.

Lynn, Iowa, had a reported wind gust of 112 MPH Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm continued from Iowa into Illinois, blasting Chicago during the evening rush hour. Top winds in Chicago reached 85 MPH, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly 600,000 electric customers in northern Illinois were without power.

Helicopter footage captured by WGN-TV in Chicago showed extensive damage from the storms, with roofs blown off, and even a church steeple knocked down.

The storm system continued into Indiana before weakening in Ohio. As of late Monday evening, there were more than 750 reports of severe weather throughout the US, most stemming from Monday’s massive storm.

A derecho is considered a storm that spreads severe winds over a path for at least 250 miles.