Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to visit Kenosha Thursday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to visit Kenosha on Thursday, just a few days after President Donald Trump was there. The visit was announced Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, President Trump surveyed damage and met with law enforcement in the town south of Milwaukee. During his visit, the president blamed “domestic terror” for the recent protests and violence in Kenosha, calling it “anti-American.”

He did not mention Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer last week in Kenosha. Blake’s shooting was the catalyst for the recent protests.

Trump toured the charred remains of a block besieged by violence and fire. With the scent of smoke still in the air, he spoke to the owners of a century-old store that had been destroyed and continued to link the violence to the Democrats, blaming those in charge of Kenosha and Wisconsin while raising apocalyptic warnings if their party should capture the White House.

Former Vice President Biden is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Thursday, a little less than a month after he took part in the virtual Democratic National Convention. Milwaukee had been the host city of the convention. Biden did not travel to Milwaukee during the convention due to coronavirus concerns.

Biden will be visiting Kenosha with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

The specific details for Biden’s visit have not been released yet.