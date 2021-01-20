Democratic Party offices damaged in Oregon amid protests, 8 arrested

A group of protesters shield themselves from chemical irritants as they demonstrate Wednesday evening, Jan. 20, 2021, outside the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in Portland, Ore. (Assfault Pirates via AP)

Portland, Oregon, police confirmed Wednesday that eight people have been arrested in connection to an Inauguration Day protest in the city.

According to the Associated Press, riots following the protest caused damage to the Democratic Party’s offices in Portland. Windows were smashed, and anarchist symbols were spray-painted on the building.

Photos from the unrest show that police deployed some sort of chemical irritant to clear the area.

Sergeant Kevin Allen confirmed that those arrested in connection with the incident face charges ranging from criminal mischief, possession of a destructive device, riot, and reckless burning.

Allen confirmed that protests were scheduled to continue later on Wednesday. He called for protesters to be peaceful.

“Please, if you are exercising your free speech rights, do so peacefully. Vandalism, assault, and blocking traffic is not protected activity and people engaged in it are subject to arrest,” Allen said.

The Associated Press reports that there were about 150 people involved in Wednesday’s unrest.

It’s unclear if any specific groups were involved in Wednesday’s incident.

