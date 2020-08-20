Delta to block off middle seats on planes into January

National News

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
Earns Delta Air Lines

A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Delta Air Lines, the biggest and most profitable U.S. airline, is reporting a $534 million loss for the first quarter, a setback that will appear trivial when the full force of the coronavirus pandemic is revealed in the current quarter. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Delta Air Lines will not be opening up their middle seats on its planes anytime soon.

On Thursday, the airline company updated its coronavirus safety policy and announced they would be closing off the middle seats through Jan. 6, which is considered a busy period for them because of the holiday season.

For travel through Oct. 31, Delta said it would limit the number of customers on board all aircraft, limit the First Class cabin to half capacity, and block one aisle of seats on a plane without middle seats.

USA Today reported that the company would cap capacity at 75% percent in the main cabin through Oct. 31.

The company added that the Delta One cabin would be offered at full capacity effective Oct. 1.

