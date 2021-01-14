4 major airlines ban checked firearms on flights to DC ahead of Biden inauguration

A Delta jet lands at Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Delta Air Lines, the biggest and most profitable U.S. airline, is reporting a $534 million loss for the first quarter, a setback that will appear trivial when the full force of the coronavirus pandemic is revealed in the current quarter. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Beginning this weekend, passengers traveling to Washington D.C. on Delta, United, Alaska, or American Airlines won’t be able to check firearms ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to NBC News and USA Today, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is on “high alert” in the wake of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to NBC News, the new policy runs through Jan. 23.

Alaska, American, and United Airlines have also banned checked firearms from Saturday until Jan. 23, The Associated Press reported.

Only law enforcement officials are authorized to carry firearms, NBC News reported.

On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a press release that it would fine up to $35,000 to anyone who interferes with airline crew or who are unruly.

The news comes after Alaska Airlines banned 14 passengers after a fight broke out during a mid-air flight from D.C. to Seattle last week.

American Airlines tightened their security measures by increasing staffing at DC-area airports as a precautionary measure and won’t provide alcohol on flights to and from the airports.