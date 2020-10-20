Deer rescued from cold waters off Alaskan coast

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLARENCE STRAIT, Alaska — A deer is back on dry land, thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska.

A crew was patrolling the Clarence Strait, off Alaska’s southern coast, when they spotted a deer in the water.

The animal was caught in a current and struggling in the 49 degree water.

The Coast Guard crew slowed their boat and got close enough the deer could swim up to them. They pulled the animal onboard and brought it back to dry land to be released.