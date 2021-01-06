DC’s mayor extends public emergency through end of President Trump’s time in office

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mayor of Washington, D.C., is extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days.

This comes after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The order will end at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a city curfew beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday as protestors supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

The district is under curfew until 6 a.m. Thursday.

The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

According to The Associated Press, protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and some were able to make it past officers in riot gear to breach the U.S. Capitol.

In a tweet, President Donald Trump asked people to “stay peaceful.”

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump said.

In another tweet, Trump asked everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Trump said.