Dave Sparks: Star of Discovery Channel’s ‘Diesel Brothers’ finds mysterious monolith in Utah desert

Apparently, the mysterious monolith in a remote area of southeast Utah wasn’t that hard to find for at least one person and his crew.

Dave Sparks, star of the Discovery Channel show “Diesel Brothers,” was able to find the tall and shiny object earlier this week, days after officials in Utah announced its discovery.

Sparks posted videos on his Instagram account from the undisclosed location.

Sparks says the monolith is an “insanely creative piece of metal art.” He also described how the monolith was most likely constructed in an Instagram video.

The existence of the monolith was announced by the Utah Department of Public Safety late last week. It was discovered by a helicopter crew on a mission to count bighorn sheep in the area.

The DPS did not release the monolith’s location because it is in a remote area, and they feared people attempting to visit the monolith would become stranded and require rescue.

After news of the monolith went viral, Utah’s Bureau of Land Management — which controls the area where the monolith was found — pleaded potential visitors not to try and find the object in a Facebook post.

At this time, it is not known who installed the monolith in the desert. It is illegal to install structures or works of art without authorization on federally-managed public lands. The Bureau of Land Management says it will investigate if necessary.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani on KTNV in Las Vegas.