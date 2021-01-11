Data snags cause Trump to miss giving Congress census data

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Trump administration has missed a deadline for giving Congress numbers used for dividing up congressional seats among the states, as the U.S. Census Bureau works toward fixing data irregularities found during the numbers-crunching phase of the 2020 census.

President Donald Trump on Sunday missed a deadline for transmitting the apportionment numbers to Congress.

Under federal law, the president is required to hand over the numbers to Congress showing the number of people in each state within the first week of the start of Congress in the year following a once-a-decade headcount of every U.S. resident.

According to The Associated Press, the president missed the deadline because the Commerce Department missed a year-end target date for giving the apportionment numbers to the president. The cause was due to the pandemic and data irregularities from the 2020 census, the AP reported.

There are no penalties for missing the deadline.