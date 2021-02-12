Dashcam video captures woman in Texas tackling suspected peeping Tom

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Dashcam video captured a mom in Lake Jackson, Texas, tackling a man suspected of peeping in her daughter’s window.

According to an incident report emailed to E.W. Scripps, Zane Hawkins, 19, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. NBC News reported Hawkins was also arrested for evading and resisting arrest.

NBC affiliate KPRC reported that Phyllis Pena had returned home from the store when she saw Hawkins allegedly peeking into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

Pena said she called the police after Hawkins ran off after trying to confront him, ABC affiliate KABC reported.

After police arrived, KABC reported, they found Hawkins nearby. As Hawkins tried to run away from officers, Pena saw that Hawkins was running towards her, and that’s the moment the dashcam camera captured her tackling Hawkins to the ground.

The video shows Pena and her daughter holding down the suspect until officers caught up.

Pena told KPRC that neither she nor her children know the suspect.