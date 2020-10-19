CVS seeking to fill 15,000 jobs as it prepares for COVID-19 uptick, potential vaccine

Alysses Goree, CVS Pharmacy Technician, processes a rapid COVID-19 test at the Ibn Sina Foundation Community Clinic on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Houston. The site is one of several locations where CVS Health is providing free COVID-19 testing in partnership with community organizations. (Jill Hunter/CVS Health)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – CVS Health announced Monday that it’s actively recruiting candidates to fill about 15,000 positions as we head into the fall and winter months.

These new workers will help the company handle the expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases, as well as the rollout of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

CVS says more than 10,000 of the new roles are full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at pharmacy locations and will be filled as soon as possible. Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

And in honor of Pharmacy Technician Day on Tuesday, CVS is advocating for an expanded scope of practice that would allow trained pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccinations under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist.

CVS believes pharmacy technicians will play an integral role in safely and quickly distributing vaccines, extending the capacity of the health care workforce to address the pandemic.

Along with helping with vaccinations, technicians help with COVID-19 testing, processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, providing information to customers and performing administrative tasks.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities. These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

For those seeking to stay home during the pandemic, CVS is also recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the country, including in Indianapolis, Kansas City, Knoxville, Mt. Prospect, Orlando, Pittsburgh and San Antonio. These jobs start at 30 hours per week and offer flexible schedules.

Job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.

