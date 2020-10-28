CVS adding rapid-result COVID tests to nearly 1,000 sites by end of the year

CVS says they are planning to expand their COVID-19 testing services. On Wednesday, the pharmacy chain announced that it would add rapid-result COVID testing at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

CVS says they are planning to expand their COVID-19 testing services.

On Wednesday, the pharmacy chain announced that it would add rapid-result COVID testing at nearly 1,000 sites by the end of the year.

“Access to rapid-result tests enables us to help minimize community spread of COVID-19 by being able to more quickly identify active COVID-19 infection,” said David Fairchild, MD, Chief Medical Officer, MinuteClinic in a press release. “In addition, we can test and treat symptomatic patients who test negative for COVID-19 for seasonal illnesses such as flu or strep and provide appropriate treatment and care.”

CVS said starting this week nearly 100 of the rapid-result test sites will be operational.

If patients meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, the tests would be made available at no cost.

Currently, CVS manages more than 4,000 drive-thru test sites in 33 states and Washington, D.C., with results coming back within 2-3 days.

To schedule an appointment, you must register in advance at CVS.com.

Tests are available for patients between 12-17 years old. Anyone younger than 15 must have the online registration completed by a parent or legal guardian, who also must accompany them for testing.