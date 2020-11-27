Cuomo, Fauci, Trump, Biden among candidates for TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020

National News

by: Anthony Reyes

Posted: / Updated:
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about COVID-19 in New York on March 25, 2020.

TIME Magazine announced the dozens of candidates for its Person of the Year for 2020 and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden are among the candidates.

“Who should be TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020?

Cast your vote for the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse.

We’ll reveal the 2020 Person of the Year, chosen by TIME’s editors, on Dec. 10. Check back to find out the winner of the reader poll in early December,” TIME’s website says.

You can view the full list of candidates and vote by visiting TIME’s website here.

Connect with PIX11 Online

