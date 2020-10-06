Cruise ships worldwide to test everyone for COVID-19 before embarking

The Cruise Lines International Association announced that any cruise ship worldwide carrying more than 250 people must test everyone for COVID-19 before embarking. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Cruise Lines International Association announced Tuesday that any cruise ship worldwide carrying more than 250 people must test everyone, passengers and crew members, for COVID-19 before embarking.

They must also test negative for the virus if they are to board the ship, CLIA said in a press statement posted to their social media account.

“CLIA ocean-going cruise line members have agreed to conduct 100% testing of passengers and crew before embarkation – a travel industry first,” CLIA tweeted.

“We see testing as an important initial step to a multi-layered approach that we believe validates the industry’s commitment to making health, safety, and the well-being of the passengers, the crew, and the communities we visit our top priority,” officials concluded.

Last week the CDC extended its no-sail order to Oct. 31.

The no-sail order, which initially began in April, prohibits cruise ships from carrying 250 passengers in waters subject to US jurisdiction.

Information about whether the cruise members would use rapid or nasal swab tests or if they would test passengers days before boarding the boat was not available.