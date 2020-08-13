Creative teacher in Ohio converts old shed into remote learning classroom

Sheffield Lake teacher Cory Streets converted his shed into the “Mr. Streets Center for Remote Sheducation,” to make remote learning more fun and interesting for him and his students.

That often-blurred line between the office and home is now a little clearer for one creative teacher.

Move over Chip and Joanna Gaines.

With advance notice he would not be returning to the classroom because of the coronavirus, Cory Streets got to work on a special summer project.

Streets just completed an amazing transformation, turning a storage shed in his backyard into a space dedicated to scholastic achievement – like something straight out of an episode of ‘Fixer Upper’ on HGTV, on a much smaller budget.

“Got a $9 can of mis-tinted paint and a $20 carpet remnant. I’m hoping it’ll be a fun way to break up some of the monotony,” said Streets.

With a young daughter and a second child arriving in October, Streets found himself with limited spots to set up shop inside his home.

“It’ll give me a place to come and work quietly,” said Streets.

Instead of rakes and shovels, Streets filled the shed with all the tools he needs to help his students grow despite being miles apart.

“I wanted to make this a more fun and enjoyable experience for myself, but also for the students,” said Streets.

The consistency of connecting in this newly-created classroom, which has been dubbed the “Mr. Streets Center for Remote Sheducation,” is not only expected to help Streets stay focused; he says it will also do the same for his students.

“It’ll feel more comforting, it’ll feel predictable, it’ll feel like a routine,” said Streets.

Streets said there’s a lesson his students can learn from the new workspace and that is you have to make the best of a challenging moment.

“We’re gonna have a good time, we’re gonna learn some stuff. You can take a difficult situation and make it fun,” said Streets.

As for what happens to the transformed shed when Streets and his fellow teachers return to the school building?

“I can take down some educational posters and put some Cleveland Browns and Indians things and there we go, easy man cave space,” said Streets.

This story was first reported by Mike Brookbank at WEWS.