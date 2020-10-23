COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago, mayor says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued several restrictions within the city as COVID-19 cases spike. On Twitter, Mayor Lightfoot announced that bars without food licenses are closed for indoor service, and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Friday, October 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued several restrictions within the city as COVID-19 cases spike.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois announced on Thursday that 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Mayor Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that beginning Friday bars without food licenses are closed for indoor service, and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

EFFECTIVE TOMORROW: New measures go into effect to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Chicago. Essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be able to stay open during the non-essential business curfew. More info ➡️ https://t.co/njOQ14kE6Y. pic.twitter.com/e7ixwjMFM7 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 22, 2020

Mayor Lightfoot said essential companies like grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations would remain open during the non-essential business curfew that’s been set in place.

“I will not hesitate to do what it takes to keep our residents safe and healthy,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The new public health measures we announced yesterday are in effect. Chicago, please continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.”

Officials also stated on its reopening plan that alcohol would stop being served at 9 p.m., and including the following:



Businesses deemed non-essential close at 10 p.m.

Bars, breweries, and taverns without a food license prohibited from having service indoors

Face coverings required at all indoor and outdoor settings

Officials also requested that you limit your group setting to no more than six.

“Please limit household gatherings to no more than six non-household members to help keep your family and neighbors safe,” Mayor Lightfoot said.