by: Sarah Dewberry

COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago, mayor says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued several restrictions within the city as COVID-19 cases spike. On Twitter, Mayor Lightfoot announced that bars without food licenses are closed for indoor service, and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Friday, October 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued several restrictions within the city as COVID-19 cases spike.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois announced on Thursday that 4,942 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Mayor Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that beginning Friday bars without food licenses are closed for indoor service, and non-essential businesses will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Mayor Lightfoot said essential companies like grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations would remain open during the non-essential business curfew that’s been set in place.

“I will not hesitate to do what it takes to keep our residents safe and healthy,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “The new public health measures we announced yesterday are in effect. Chicago, please continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.”

Officials also stated on its reopening plan that alcohol would stop being served at 9 p.m., and including the following:

  • Businesses deemed non-essential close at 10 p.m.
  • Bars, breweries, and taverns without a food license prohibited from having service indoors
  • Face coverings required at all indoor and outdoor settings

Officials also requested that you limit your group setting to no more than six.

“Please limit household gatherings to no more than six non-household members to help keep your family and neighbors safe,” Mayor Lightfoot said.

