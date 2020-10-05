Couple with special needs reunites after over 2 years apart

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan couple with special needs had a heartwarming reunion after being separated for more than two years.

Cody Hytinen-Durst and Lisa Baker met at a housing community in Florida four years ago and instantly fell in love.

However, Cody’s mom discouraged the relationship and tried to keep them apart.

Cody and his parents moved to Michigan, but he and Lisa were determined to stay together.

They sent secret text messages and used mutual friends as messengers.

“After about a year of it, we finally just said, ‘That’s it, there’s something at higher power working here and who are we to stand in the way?'” said Cody’s mother.

Lisa plans to move to Michigan to marry Cody and live happily ever after.

“Not only is he a Prince Eric from ‘The Little Mermaid’ look alike, he just inspires me in so many ways that you can ever imagine.”

This story was originally published by Sarah Grimmer at WXMI.