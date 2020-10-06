Cougar rescued from wildfire recovering from burns

A cougar is healing and could be returned to the wild after being burned in a California wildfire.

A cougar, burned in a dangerous Southern California wildfire, is recovering from her injuries. She was found by a homeowner after walking on burned paws onto his property.

The Cougar Conservancy and California wildlife officials treated the cougar at a state facility in Sacramento.

The cougar is eating well and her paws are healing. The conservancy group believes she will be able to return to the wild.

She was burned by the Bobcat fire, which started on September 6 and has destroyed 87 residences . It has burned more than 115,000 acres and is about 90 percent contained, and still threatening 6,000 structures. The cause of the fire is under investigation.