Costco updates mask policy, says shoppers with medical condition required to wear face shield

FILE – Customers wearing protective masks from the coronavirus and keeping social distancing space line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store in the Van Nuys section of Los Angeles, Saturday, May 16, 2020. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, Costco updated its face mask policy stating that requires everyone inside the store, for the exception of children under 2, must either wear a face mask or face shield. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Costco has updated its COVID-19 face mask policy.

The wholesale club said beginning Monday, everyone, excluding children under the age of 2, must wear a face mask or face shield, even those with medical conditions.

“Members and guests must wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times. Individuals who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must wear a face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt. Entry to Costco will be granted only to those wearing a face mask or face shield,” Costco stated on its Updates and Coronavirus Response page.

The original policy, which went into effect in May, didn’t require those with a medical condition to wear a mask.

In a letter to members, President and CEO Craig Jelinek said that although some might see the updated policy may be inconvenient, its shoppers’ safety is worth the inconvenience.

“Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees,” Jelinek said in the letter.

Costco added that for those who cannot wear a mask or shield, delivery options are available on its website.