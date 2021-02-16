Cost of a single Bitcoin now exceeds $50,000 for the first time

FILE – This April 3, 2013 file photo shows bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. The Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange in Tokyo is headed for liquidation after a court rejected its bankruptcy protection application. Mt. Gox said Wednesday, April 16, 2014, the Tokyo District Court decided the company, which was a trading platform and storehouse for the bitcoin virtual currency, would not be able to resurrect itself under a business rehabilitation process filed for in February. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — After a wild week in which Bitcoin soared to new heights, Bitcoin is crossing the $50,000 mark.

Bitcoin rallied last week as more companies signaled the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment for goods and services.

Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with some limited merchants accepting it for payment.

Last Monday, Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, announced that it would soon accept it as payment for its high-end cars. But analysts predict a slow evolution toward widespread usage.

Bitcoin is up about 4% Tuesday.