Yelp will pay young adults to ‘re-empty the nest’ in new contest

Three major live changes — moving, new jobs and relationships — all carry expenses. Here’s how to navigate them.

The percentage of 18-to-29-year-olds who live with one or both of their parents is at record high levels during the pandemic, according to Pew Research Center. Online review company Yelp wants to help some of them move out with their “re-empty the nest” contest.

Reasons for moving back home range from college closures, unemployment, saving money on rent, and other stresses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the pandemic has stretched on for several months, some may be itching for some space of their own, and some parents might be wishing for an empty house again.

Yelp is offering to pay $2,000 to help cover moving costs of select recipients. Participants can enter for their chance to win by telling Yelp why they are ready to leave the nest.

The company says they are seeing search requests for movers, packing services and mortgage lenders increase. Searches for “movers” increased 34 percent in San Francisco, 22 percent in New York and 6 percent in Los Angeles over this summer compared to summer 2019.