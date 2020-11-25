Wyoming’s governor to isolate following COVID-19 infection

by: The Associated Press

In a photo from streaming video provided by the Wyoming governor’s office, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon discusses the cancellation of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Cheyenne Frontier Days has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday that organizers decided the risk of spreading the virus was too great for the more than 140,000 people who visit Cheyenne for Frontier Days in late July. Frontier Days, billed as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, carried on through both world wars and the Great Depression. (Office of the Governor via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has only minor symptoms.

Gordon said Wednesday that he plans to continue working remotely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who test positive for the virus isolate themselves for 10 days.

Gordon said on Nov. 13 that Wyoming residents need to be more responsible about preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In his words, “We’ve relied on people to be responsible, and they’re being irresponsible,” Gordon joins nearly 26,700 Wyoming residents who have tested positive.

