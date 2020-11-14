Wyoming governor: Stop being ‘knuckleheads’ about COVID crisis

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gave a passionate plea Friday morning for residents to take the COVID-19 pandemic more seriously as cases rise.

“Ask yourself: Do you feel better today about what’s going on in this state, than you felt maybe in June or July, or August, when we were one of the lowest states for infection rate?” Gordon said. “We were one of three states that could have a state fair. We had a carnival going. Ask yourself: Do you think we could do that now without running a risk on everything? Our capacities are overwhelmed. It’s time that Wyoming woke up and got serious about what it’s doing,” Gordon said at a news conference at the state capitol in Cheyenne.

Gordon said the daily numbers for positive cases and hospitalizations spell trouble, and more restrictions will likely be announced next week.

He said it’s time for people to quit being “knuckleheads,” about the virus and for neighbors to help neighbors get through this.

Wyoming currently has more than 3,000 probably COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths.

Watch the full news conference below: