Worldwide coronavirus cases reach 20 million

Johns Hopkins University said Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reached 20 million, but the actual number of infections could be far higher as testing standards vary from country to country.

Of the 20 million confirmed cases, the US represents over 25% of the worldwide cases, surpassing 5 million. Brazil has the next highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections with over 3 million.

To date, there have been 733,000 coronavirus-related deaths per Johns Hopkins’ figures. With 167,370 deaths as of Monday evening, the United States represents 22% of all global coronavirus-related deaths. The US has 4% of the world’s population.

While many modern nations, including much of Europe, East Asia, Oceania and Canada, have largely gotten control of the spread of the virus, coronavirus cases are increasing in much of Latin America and India, in addition to the United States.

