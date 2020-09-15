Wondering what to do for Halloween, this website breaks it down by COVID-19 risk

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

With Halloween fast approaching, and pandemic safety precautions still in place around the country, it can be difficult deciding how to celebrate this year.

A website, Halloween2020.org , backed by the not-for-profit Halloween Industry Association, offers helpful ideas and suggestions to entertain based on geography and current COVID-19 levels.

“With the convergence of a full moon, a blue moon, daylight savings time and Saturday celebrations — plus the unprecedented events of this year — Halloween 2020 will truly be one to remember. Much has changed … but our love for the fun, fright, and delight of Halloween is strong as ever,” the website reads.

The site features a color-coded map with information provided by the CDC and Harvard Global Health Institute of COVID-19 cases in every county in America. Based on the color, different activities are recommended.

Red, or high COVID-19 rates, can celebrate in person with a small number of friends adhering to local safety orders, or keep it to house residents only with a costume-required dinner, scavenger hunt around the house to entertain the kids, some Halloween-themed karaoke, or a night of scary Netflix shows.

In counties designed as orange, consider sitting outside in costume as friends, neighbors and family walk or drive by with candy. Or, get together with neighbors to create a neighborhood candy hunt, complete with a treasure map.

As COVID-19 rates decrease, the ability to celebrate with others expands. Including curbside or garage trick-or-treating, face mask parties, or outdoor costume parties.

Stay safe, even while celebrating, by taking simple precautions.

Recommendations from the HIA and CDC include adults placing candy on a clean table and allowing kids to grab it themselves, remain six feet away from other people not in the same household, carry hand sanitizer and use frequently, then remember to wash hands thoroughly before enjoying any candy or treats.