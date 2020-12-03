Woman who beat COVID-19 advocates for other survivors to donate plasma

Health care worker Amanda Solt is one of the lucky COVID-19 patients who survived the disease.

“I remember them pulling my arms up over my head, under my pillow and then they took the pillow, and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Solt.

She was in the hospital and ICU for weeks back in June. It wasn’t until she received a convalescent plasma donation that she started to turn a corner.

“They helped me hold the phone up to my ear, so I could give a verbal consent. To help me sit me up in the bed, literally, they were holding me and helping me sign the paper, so I could give consent. And I just remember the nurses were like, ‘say yes.’ Yes, I remember that and honestly, I feel like I owe my life to them and to the person who donated for sure.”

The nurses helped Solt take a picture the moment she got the plasma. She says it saved her life and now she’s advocating for others to donate.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also pushed for donations Wednesday during a briefing on vaccines. HHS is increasingly concerned about supply with rising cases.

Plasma is given to hospitalized patients earlier now.

People with COVID antibodies can donate plasma as often as every seven days for up to three months. Just one donation can help up to four people.

“You have the chance to truly, truly make a difference in life or death for somebody,” said Solt.

The American Red Cross saw their distributions of convalescent plasma increase 250% in November compared to September. You can make an appointment to donate online through their app or over the phone.

