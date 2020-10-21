Woman died of COVID-19 on a Spirit Airlines flight while returning home from Las Vegas, reports say

Coronavirus

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
Woman died of COVID-19 on a Spirit Airlines flight while returning home from Las Vegas, reports say

A Spirit Airlines passenger jet plane, an Airbus 319 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A woman died of COVID-19 while aboard a Spirit Airlines flight between Las Vegas and Dallas earlier this year, according to USA Today and The Washington Post.

According to USA Today, the July 24 flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico after a member of the flight crew reported that the woman was unresponsive. The woman was pronounced dead on arrival.

News of the woman’s death was announced Sunday by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins while giving an update about the virus. Jenkins noted that the woman, who was in her 30s, had underlying health conditions.

A spokesperson told USA Today that officials at the Albuquerque International Sunport did not learn until later that the woman had been infected with COVID-19, and treated the emergency as they would any other health emergency.

A spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told The Washington Post that the airline has offered condolences to the woman’s family and that it is confident in its procedures in dealing with the virus.

“Our Flight Attendants have in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits and personal protective equipment, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical personnel traveling on the flight,” Spirit Airlines told The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss