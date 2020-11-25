Weekly unemployment claims rose again last week as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Weekly unemployment claims rose again last week as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Fabian Rodriguez cleans a table in an outdoor tented dining area of Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California’s restaurant and hospitality industry rebounded in October, adding 66,000 jobs last month as they unemployment rate in the state dipped below 10% for the first time since March. But the gains are likely to be short-lived as a surge of new COVID-19 cases has prompted new restrictions on businesses, forcing most restaurants to halt indoor dinning during the winter months. Francisco Medina, manager of Mayahuel, has tables at least 6 feet apart d and has had tents installed over the outdoor eating areas. But he has had to temporarily reduce staffing because of a drop in business due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks.

The Labor Department’s report Thursday said jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before.

Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to roughly 225,000.

They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping yet remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen.

