Michigan man released from hospital after 137-day battle with COVID-19

Warren man released from hospital after 137-day battle with COVID-19

TROY, Mich. — A man from Warren who spent months fighting COVID-19 was finally released from the hospital.

Zahid Raza was released Friday from Beaumont Hospital, where he’d been fighting COVID-19 since March.

He said he still has lasting effects like wheezing, and because of the virus, he’s also having problems with his kidneys.

Zahid went into Beaumont Hospital in Troy on March 30 because he couldn’t breathe. He said one of his last memories was hearing medical staff say they were using the last available ventilator on him.

He spent the next several weeks in a coma — even his 65th birthday. Finally, his wife was allowed to visit.

Zahid said he has to learn to walk and move his muscles again, but he’s just thankful to be alive.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit.

