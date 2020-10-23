Walmart expands shopping hours nationally

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Walmart will be open an hour later at most locations across the US starting November 14. The retailer curtailed shopping hours at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been slowly expanding hours since then.

Currently, most Walmart locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but on November 14, locations will remain open until 11 p.m., unless otherwise mandated by local government restrictions.

Walmart also said that locations will continue operating a special shopping hour every Tuesday for customers 60 and older and those most vulnerable, starting one hour before store opening.

The announcement comes as stores prepare for the busy holiday shopping season. Walmart previously announced, however, that all locations will close on Thanksgiving.

