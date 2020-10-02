VP Mike Pence, other cabinet members tested negative for virus on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a roundtable discussion on reopening the economy at Rajant Corporation, which makes wireless communication systems, in Malvern, Pa., Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning, according to Pence’s press secretary.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” said Devin O’Malley, Mike Pence’s Press Secretary. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The announcement by the VP’s Press Secretary came hours after President Donald Trump confirmed that he and the First Lady had both tested positive for COVID-19.

Though it’s unclear if Trump is experiencing symptoms of the virus or how severe his case is, Pence would assume control of the presidency should Trump become incapacitated, according to the 25th Amendment.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested negative for the virus on Friday, and in a gaggle with reporters said that other “core members” of the White House staff had tested negative, including Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino.

Meadows also told reporters that he “fully expects” more White House staffers to contract the virus as the pandemic continues.

Later on Monday morning, Treasury spokesperson Monica Crowley confirmed that Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin had also tested negative on Friday morning.

“As part of regular protocols, Secretary @stevenmnuchin1 has been tested daily for COVID-19,”she wrote. “He tested negative for COVID-19 this morning and will continue to be tested daily.”

