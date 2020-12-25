US to require travelers from UK to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding plane

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, England, south of London. The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday, Dec. 24. The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

ATLANTA — The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new policy late Thursday.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of their flight. The requirement goes into effect Monday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere. The new of the virus is more contagious than other strains.

The CDC said because of restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is down by 90%.