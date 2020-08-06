US signs Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson for $1 billion

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The U.S. will pay more than $1 billion for 100 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

The deal is one of several large agreements between the government and pharmaceutical companies as part of Operation Warp Speed, aimed at creating, testing, manufacturing and distributing a Covid-19 vaccine quickly.

The Trump administration’s deal with Johnson & Johnson, announced Wednesday, allows for the purchase of an additional 200 million doses.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, developed by subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, has shown positive preclinical results. Testing of their vaccine is currently underway with human trials in the United States and Belgium.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine testing is reportedly behind some of the more advanced-stage potential vaccines, like those from Moderna , Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which have begun phase three human trials.

“We greatly appreciate the U.S. government’s confidence in, and support for, our R&D platform and efforts and the scalability of our vaccine technology. We are scaling up production in the U.S. and worldwide to deliver a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for emergency use,” said Paul Stoffels, M.D., Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer, Johnson & Johnson in a statement .

The company says they are committed to global access to the vaccine following approvals, and has a goal of supplying 1 billion doses globally through the end of 2021.