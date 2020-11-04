US sets record for coronavirus cases amid election battle over virus

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs, underscoring the vexing issue confronting President Donald Trump or Joe Biden as a perilous pandemic surges with the holidays and winter approaching.

The surging cases and hospitalizations happening around the country reflect the challenge that the winner of the too-early-to-call presidential race will face in the coming months.

According to the New York Times, 1,130 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday. The average number of deaths, while increasing, is not increasing at the same rate as cases.

According to a Harvard risk assessment map, 26 states are are the highest alert level where 25 cases per day per 100,000 people. The states are mostly located in the central US. The map shows that North and South Dakota are experiencing the most widespread cases of the coronavirus.