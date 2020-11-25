US records most coronavirus deaths since May; 4,000+ dead in last two days

For the second consecutive day, more than 2,000 lives were lost in the United States due to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

On Wednesday, 2,216 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout the US, marking the most since May. Tuesday was the first time since May that 2,000 coronavirus-deaths were recorded in the US.

The US death toll from the coronavirus is at 262,090 as of late Wednesday. The average number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US has now reached 1,600 per day, which is more than double the number of deaths per day a month ago.

Also doubling in the last month is the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the number of Americans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is nearly 90,000. Just thirty days ago, there were 42,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Sixty days ago, fewer than 30,000 were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases in recent weeks has prompted grave concern among public health experts that family gatherings for Thanksgiving will make for a dire situation for America’s already overwhelmed and increasingly overwhelmed hospitals.

