US records more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, shattering record set on Wednesday and Thursday

More than 125,000 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the United States on Friday as COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in the nation.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 125,611 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the country on Friday. That shatters the previous records that were recorded this week: 121,888 cases on Thursday and 102,000 cases on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins reported Thursday that in the U.S., 1,210 died of the virus, which is the highest death total since Sept. 15.

According to the World Health Organization, 2,909 people died in the U.S. on May 2, making it the highest daily death total since the pandemic began.

The first COVID-19 case recorded in the U.S. was reported 288 days ago on Jan. 21, according to Johns Hopkins University.