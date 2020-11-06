US records more than 125,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday, shattering record set on Wednesday and Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
State health officials report 450 new cases of coronavirus Thursday

COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

More than 125,000 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the United States on Friday as COVID-19 numbers continue to grow in the nation.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 125,611 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the country on Friday. That shatters the previous records that were recorded this week: 121,888 cases on Thursday and 102,000 cases on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins reported Thursday that in the U.S., 1,210 died of the virus, which is the highest death total since Sept. 15.

According to the World Health Organization, 2,909 people died in the U.S. on May 2, making it the highest daily death total since the pandemic began.

The first COVID-19 case recorded in the U.S. was reported 288 days ago on Jan. 21, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss