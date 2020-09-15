University of Wisconsin faculty vote to eliminate spring break to limit spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WTMJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:
MADISON, Wis. — Faculty at the University of Wisconsin haved voted to eliminate spring break from the 2020-2021 academic calendar with the hope that doing so will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Faculty Senate voted 140-7 on the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday. The revised calendar eliminates spring break and starts classes a week later on Jan. 25.

Classes now end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing the virus back to campus.

schedule

