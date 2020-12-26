Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages

Coronavirus

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet were set to lapse at midnight Saturday night unless Trump signed an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his sudden objections. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans are set to lapse at midnight unless President Donald Trump signs an end-of-year COVID relief and spending bill that had been considered a done deal before his objections.

He is demanding larger COVID relief checks for Americans and complaining about “pork” spending.

But Congress has already passed the package by large margins in both houses.

Failing to sign it will mean pain for those struggling to make ends meet and a potential federal government shutdown in the middle of a global pandemic.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Follow-up Friday: Rats, water and repairs

Two car service drivers demand lost money from driving for rideshare app

Asian American activists encouraging NYers to get bystander intervention training

NY misses budget deadline, payday for state workers nears

NY arts and entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity

Yonkers artist talks mural honoring essential workers

NJ sees COVID surge as gathering limits increase

Chilly, partly sunny Friday before mild, bright Easter weekend

NY entertainment venues can reopen Friday at limited capacity